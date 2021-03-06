CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $62,548,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 543.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

