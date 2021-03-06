Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.