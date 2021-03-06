CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $116,459.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.