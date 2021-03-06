Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APOP stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.01.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

