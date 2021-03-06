Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $418,253.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,760,685 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

