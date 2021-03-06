Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $418,253.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,760,685 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

