Celo Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Celo has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00008105 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $715.09 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

