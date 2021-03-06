Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $6.60. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

