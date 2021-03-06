CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CIG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 6,172,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIG. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

