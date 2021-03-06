Centaur Price Reaches $0.0134 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $10.40 million and $802,421.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

