Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Centogene stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Centogene by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

