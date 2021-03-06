Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0572 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $68.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

