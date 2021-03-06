Centrality Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $74.58 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

