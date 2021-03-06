Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

