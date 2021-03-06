Chainlink Market Cap Reaches $11.75 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.75 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

