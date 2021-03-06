Chainlink Price Hits $26.98 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $26.98 or 0.00056810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.10 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00758971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

