ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $77.03 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00020637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00464552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00077944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00084016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00474773 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

