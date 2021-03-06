Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 5,329,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,894. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

