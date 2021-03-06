Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CHNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.
Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 5,329,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,894. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
