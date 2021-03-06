Charles Lim Capital Ltd Makes New $44.67 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,667,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 4.9% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,919,000 after buying an additional 2,332,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

