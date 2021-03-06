ChartEx Price Tops $0.0631 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.26 million and $267,798.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

