Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.99 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market cap of C$651.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

