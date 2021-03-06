Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.99 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market cap of C$651.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.