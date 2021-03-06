Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

