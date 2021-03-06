Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.