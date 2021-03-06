Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 109.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $619.26 million and $566.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,094,892 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

