China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCRC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 217,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

