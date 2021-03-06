China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 28th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CGA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 18,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.74. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.