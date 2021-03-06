China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $$8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. China Literature has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.
About China Literature
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.