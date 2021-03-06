China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $$8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. China Literature has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

