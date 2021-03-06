China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 4,216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 379.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
