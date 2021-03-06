China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 4,216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 379.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get China Maple Leaf Educational Systems alerts:

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.