China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,320,559 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of China Mobile worth $195,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.