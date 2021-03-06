China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $136,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNP stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

