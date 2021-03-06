China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 183,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,025. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

