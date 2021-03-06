China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 183,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,025. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

