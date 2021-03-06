Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $8,864.00 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $6,428.00 and a 1 year high of $9,880.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8,947.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,752.16.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDSVF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.