Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $4.62 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Chonk token can currently be bought for $118.34 or 0.00248200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $446,784.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.