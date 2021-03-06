Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $29.99 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

