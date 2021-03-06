Chrono.tech Price Reaches $8.23 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 161.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $8.23 or 0.00017050 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $32,072.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.