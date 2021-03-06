Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $140,552.37 and $19.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

