Chronologic Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Chronologic has a market cap of $144,885.84 and $19.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

