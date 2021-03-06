CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 103,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.