Cipher (CPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129,908.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $42,351.54 and approximately $129,908.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002295 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.