Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

