Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

