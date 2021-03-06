Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

CTXS opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

