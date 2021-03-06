Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

