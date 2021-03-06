Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Civic has a market capitalization of $267.48 million and $35.22 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00774239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042972 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

