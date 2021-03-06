Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.