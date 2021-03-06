Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $86.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.