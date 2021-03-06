Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

