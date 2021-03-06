Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 206,967 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of The Charles Schwab worth $140,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

