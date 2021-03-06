Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 4,468 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $135,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,838.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,471.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

