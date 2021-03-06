Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,411 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $88,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $206.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

